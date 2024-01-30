Restaurant Brands Asia: Navigating Market Volatility and Demand Challenges

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia experienced a wild ride on BSE today, opening at 117.15 and hitting an intraday high of 121.15 and a low of 115.70. The volatility comes on the back of a sharp correction from the previous week's high of 133, according to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One. Bhosale warned investors of potential selling pressure with price resistance expected at 122-124 and support at 112.

3QFY24 Performance Exceeds Expectations

Despite demand challenges, Restaurant Brands Asia's third-quarter performance outpaced expectations, particularly in terms of profitability. The revenue boost and same-store sales growth in India were primarily driven by a 6% spike in traffic. In response to the current demand downturn, the company revised its same-store sales growth estimates for its India operations from 6% to 3%. Management's future strategy hinges on enhancing profitability and driving traffic-led revenue growth by expanding BK Café and innovating the menu.

Analysts Maintain 'BUY' Recommendation

Following the 3QFY24 results, Antique Stock Broking increased its EBITDA estimates for FY24-FY26, maintaining a 'BUY' recommendation with a revised target price of 150. Nuvama Institutional Equities also underscored the company's margin improvement in the India business and held onto a 'BUY' recommendation with a target price of 137. However, it noted that the Indonesia business's performance fell short of expectations, prompting a 7% reduction in the consolidated EBITDA forecast for FY24.

Investors should bear in mind that these views and recommendations are from individual analysts and broking companies. As always, investors are advised to seek advice from certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Restaurant Brands Asia's market capitalization stands at 5871.93Cr as of January 30, 2024. The company has provided a 2.15% return this year, despite a -6.28% return in the last five days. It reported a net loss of 221.23Cr in 2023.