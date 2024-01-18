Reserve Bank of India Not Considering Interest Rate Cuts Unless Inflation Hits 4% Target

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, made it clear that the RBI is not considering interest rate cuts unless inflation consistently aligns with the 4% target.

Advertisment

Despite recent moderation in price gains, Das underscored that the subject of rate cuts is not currently on the table for discussion.

Maintaining Unchanged Rates Amid Inflation

The RBI has held rates steady for five consecutive policy meetings, adopting a hawkish stance as inflation persists above the target. This steadfast approach comes in light of predictions by economists that the RBI might start reducing interest rates, following the Federal Reserve's lead in easing rates. However, Das clarified that any decisions on rate cuts in India would be driven by domestic considerations and the need to actively combat inflation.

Advertisment

Inflation Spike and RBI's Objectives

In December, India experienced a surge in inflation to a four-month high, largely due to volatile food prices. Conversely, core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, has decreased to below 4%. The RBI's goal is to keep headline inflation within the 2% to 6% range, with a central focus on the 4% mark.

Projected Economic Growth and Currency Intervention Policies

Das projected that India's economic growth could reach 7% in the next fiscal year with an average inflation of around 4.5%. He also suggested that India's growth potential is rising, possibly reaching or surpassing 7%. In response to the International Monetary Fund's critique of excessiveness, Das defended the RBI's currency intervention policies, asserting that interventions are solely to curb volatility. He also mentioned that capital inflows from India's inclusion in JP Morgan Chase & Co.'s index would not alter the central bank's intervention strategy, as the economy can handle the gradual influx.