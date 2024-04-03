RERA Issues Show-Cause Notice to DDA Over Unregistered Dwarka Luxury Flats Sale

Following a significant oversight in real estate regulation, the Real Estate Regulations Authority (RERA) has spotlighted the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its failure to register the Dwarka Sector 19B project, offering luxury flats, prior to initiating sales and marketing activities. This move by RERA underscores the strict compliance requirements under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RE(RD) Act) and sets a precedent for real estate project registrations.

Advertisment

Violation and Rectification

In December, RERA pinpointed a violation by the DDA concerning the RE(RD) Act, which mandates project registration before any advertisement, booking, or sale can commence. Initially, DDA's compliance seemed lackluster, with a submission of a single-page application devoid of necessary documents and the registration fee in June. It wasn't until March 15, following another notification from RERA, that DDA completed the application process, leading to the project's registration on April 2. Accompanying this registration, however, was RERA's directive for DDA to justify why it shouldn't face penalties, including the establishment of an escrow account to safeguard allottees' funds.

Project Details and Auction Success

Advertisment

The Golf View apartments in Dwarka Sector 19B, encompassing over 1,100 luxury units, including 14 penthouses, 170 Super High-Income Group residences, and 946 High-Income Group flats, have attracted significant attention. Facing an 18-hole golf course still under development, the project's first auction round saw an overwhelming response, with DDA reporting an 80% premium on some sales. This enthusiastic bidding underscores the project's allure and the high stakes involved in ensuring its compliance with regulatory norms.

Implications for DDA and Future Projects

Despite the registration hiccup, DDA officials have expressed confidence in the project's progress, aiming for completion by June 2024, albeit notifying RERA of a possible extension to October of the same year. This situation highlights the critical role of regulatory bodies like RERA in maintaining transparency and accountability within the real estate sector. As DDA navigates the compliance landscape, the outcome of this incident may influence operational and regulatory practices for future real estate projects, ensuring that such oversights are averted to protect stakeholder interests.