Republic Day Weekend Witnesses Traffic Surge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

The Republic Day weekend witnessed a noteworthy surge in vehicular traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, marked by a 25% increase in vehicles at the Khed-Shivapur and Anewadi toll plazas. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reported approximately 80,000-85,000 vehicles passing through each toll plaza every day, a significant rise compared to the daily average of 65,000 vehicles at Khed-Shivapur and 60,000 at Anewadi.

Efficient Traffic Management Amid Surge

Despite the surge, traffic management was efficient, with no major jams reported. This was made possible owing to the opening of additional lanes and the deployment of extra staff. NHAI swiftly responded to the increased vehicular flow by implementing measures such as deploying additional personnel and resources to ensure smooth traffic movement. The authority also urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid congestion and ensure safety on the highway.

Universal Adoption of FASTag

FASTag, the electronic toll collection system, saw near-universal adoption among vehicles, with 97-98% of toll collections processed through FASTag. This technology has been pivotal in reducing waiting times at toll plazas, thereby contributing to smoother traffic flow, especially during heavy traffic periods such as the Republic Day weekend.

Spike in Toll Revenue

Moreover, the toll revenue witnessed a substantial increase from Rs 388 crore in 2022 to Rs 430 crore in 2023. NHAI officials indicated readiness to halt toll collection temporarily, if necessary, to mitigate potential traffic snarls. These strategic decisions and efficient management are reflective of the authority's commitment to ensuring a smooth and safe journey for travellers on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway.