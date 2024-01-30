Republic Day Festivities Conclude with Beating the Retreat Ceremony in Lucknow

The Beating the Retreat ceremony, an age-old military tradition, marked the end of Republic Day celebrations at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. This grand event, characterized by rhythmic drum beats and melodious musical pipes, was graced by prominent dignitaries including Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, and Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar.

Pageantry and Musical Prowess on Display

The ceremony was a vibrant display of military pageantry and musical prowess. A jury critically evaluated the participating marching/band contingents from the Republic Day parade. The winners were announced across 13 distinct categories, such as the best marching regiment, paramilitary, march past, and school marching for both boys and girls.

Noteworthy Winners

Garhwal Rifles clinched the title for the best marching regiment. Other notable winners included CRPF, ITBP, and SSB for the best marching paramilitary. UP ATS commandos bagged the award for the best march past, a category that comprised the PAC, home guards, and Police. In the school sector, NCC girls, Lucknow Public School Amrapali boys, and St. Joseph Rajajipuram girls emerged victorious.

Leading Bands and Cultural Performances

The Sikh Light Infantry won the best brass band, while the 6/11 Gorkha Rifles and 7 Kumaon regiment walked away with the best bagpiper band. City Montessori School (Kanpur Road) secured the first prize in both school band categories. LPS Vrindavan and CMS Aliganj won in the best flag march and cultural programme categories respectively.

The conclusion of the Beating the Retreat Ceremony in Lucknow not only wrapped up the Republic Day festivities but also unfolded an array of winners of the best marching contingents. The Delhi Police and CRPF were applauded for their exceptional performance. The Delhi Police triumphed in the 'judges choice category', and the CRPF dominated the 'popular choice category'. The recognition these organizations received underscored the increasing role of women in the armed forces and police, also highlighting their significant capabilities and contributions to national security and public service.