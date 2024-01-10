en English
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour

Historic Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) tour, a prominent attraction for locals and tourists alike, announced its closure to the public from January 23 to 29, 2024. This interruption is due to the annual Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony, essential components of India’s patriotic celebrations.

Implication of the Tour Closure

The closure implies the temporary inaccessibility of various sections of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public. The areas affected include the main building, forecourt, reception, Navachara, banquet hall, upper loggia, Lutyens’ grand stairs, guest wing, Ashok hall, north drawing room, long drawing room, library, Durbar hall, and a statue of Lord Buddha.

A Glimpse into the Architectural Marvel

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is an architectural marvel designed by the acclaimed architects, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The grand mansion features an H-shaped structure sprawling across five acres within a larger 330-acre estate. This colossal structure includes 340 rooms stretched across four floors, extensive corridors spanning 2.5 kilometers, and a vast garden area covering 190 acres, making it a sight to behold.

Annual Closure for Republic Day Celebrations

The closure is a part of the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations, a practice that is followed every year. The announcement was made by the President’s office and was disseminated via a syndicated feed, with no editorial changes made to the information.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

