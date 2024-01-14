en English
India

Renewed Interest in Lakshadweep Tourism Amidst Lowest Aircraft Movement in Years

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep has drawn fresh attention to the archipelago, despite a notable decline in aircraft movement in the region. The islands have seen the lowest aircraft movement since 2015, barring the pandemic year of 2020. Official data from the Airports Authority of India reveals that the Agatti island airport in Lakshadweep witnessed only 1,080 aircraft movements from April to November 2023, marking a significant decrease compared to previous years.

A Controversial Visit and Its Aftermath

The drop-in flights coincides with a controversy involving junior ministers from the Maldives making inappropriate comments about Modi’s visit. This incident resulted in heightened interest from Indian celebrities and the public. However, the challenges hindering the growth of tourism in the region persist. These include limited direct connectivity, a scarcity of hotels, and the necessity for mandatory permits.

The Sole Airport and Its Challenges

Currently, only Alliance Air operates daily flights to Agatti, which is the only airport in the archipelago capable of handling small aircraft. The government has laid out plans to develop a new airport on Minicoy island with the intent to boost tourism and enhance defence surveillance. However, industry experts believe that without substantial improvements in infrastructure, including flight and hotel accommodations, tourism growth will remain constrained.

Transport Limited to Flights and Ferries from Kochi

Regular transport to the islands is currently limited to flights and ferries originating from Kochi. The lack of diverse transport options further restricts the potential for tourism growth in the area. The renewed interest in Lakshadweep, sparked by the recent controversy and Prime Minister Modi’s visit, underscores the need for the government to address these challenges and harness the full potential of tourism in the region.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

