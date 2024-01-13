ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million

In an exemplary display of financial acumen, ReNew Energy Global plc, a notable Indian player in the arena of decarbonisation solutions, has successfully refinanced Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) valued at INR 23,910 million. These NCDs were initially issued to India Green Energy Holdings, a Mauritius-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). It had previously raised $325 million through senior secured bonds to subscribe to the NCDs.

Early Redemption of Bonds

The original USD bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 5.375%, were due to mature in April 2024. However, ReNew has redeemed these three months ahead of schedule. The fund for this redemption came from a long-term amortising project loan secured from a top-tier non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India. This move not only displays ReNew’s proactive financial strategy but also its ability to manage domestic debt markets effectively.

Significant Reduction in Borrowing Costs

The refinancing has resulted in an interest cost of less than 9%, signifying a remarkable reduction in borrowing costs by over 200 basis points. Such a significant reduction underscores ReNew’s strategic approach to financial management and its efficiency in reducing borrowing costs and mitigating refinancing risk.

Extended Debt Maturity and Continued Market Access

The new loan extends the debt maturity beyond 15 years, further solidifying ReNew’s financial stability. The company’s successful refinancing and its ongoing access to domestic debt markets signal its robust standing in the financial arena. Listed on Nasdaq, ReNew Energy Global plc holds a clean energy portfolio of approximately 13.8 GWs as of September 30, 2023. The company not only produces independent power in India but also offers comprehensive clean energy solutions that include digitalization, energy storage, and carbon markets to address climate change.