Automotive

Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster

By:
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Renault India, which has been grappling with tepid performance in 2023, is planning a major comeback in the Indian automotive market with a slew of new launches lined up for 2024. In an industry where innovation and refreshment are key, Renault’s lackluster sales were largely attributed to a stagnant lineup against a backdrop of aggressive competition. The Indian car market witnessed numerous new introductions and highly competitive pricing, leaving Renault in the shadows with its outdated offering.

A Revitalized Lineup

Renault’s strategy to reclaim its market position revolves around the introduction of two new-generation models, two SUVs, and an electric vehicle. The new models – the Arkana and Megane e tech, will target diverse segments in the Indian market. Renault is investing in the localization of the CMF B platform for its India-specific models, and is also testing the feasibility of launching the Arkana via the CBU route. The Megane e tech, an EV, is also being considered for the CBU route, where it would compete directly with the EV6.

Top 5 Highlights of the New-Gen Duster

One notable offering in Renault’s revitalized lineup is the new-generation Duster. Although specific details about the upcoming vehicles are limited, the unveiling of the new-gen Duster in global markets gives us a peek into what’s in store. The top five highlights of the new-gen Duster include an enhanced exterior design, a revamped interior with modern features, improved safety mechanisms, a new engine lineup, and advanced connectivity options. This model is expected to hit the Indian markets in 2024 or 2025.

Adding More Depth to the Lineup

Further expanding its portfolio, the Koleos SUV is also being spotted testing in India and could be introduced via the CKD route. Additionally, Renault may venture into the seven-seater segment with the Jogger, which is based on the Indianized CMF B platform. These new additions aim to cater to a broader consumer base, providing options for different needs and price points.

With these planned launches, Renault is poised to regain its footing in the Indian automotive market over the next three years. The company’s refreshed lineup, coupled with a strategic focus on EVs, signals an exciting phase for Renault in India, promising to offer consumers a variety of innovative, technologically advanced, and competitively priced vehicles.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

