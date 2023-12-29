en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Remembering Vijayakanth: Sonu Sood Pays Tribute to his Career Mentor

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:50 pm EST
Remembering Vijayakanth: Sonu Sood Pays Tribute to his Career Mentor

The Tamil film industry is in mourning following the death of esteemed actor-politician Vijayakanth at the age of 71. Known for his philanthropy and commitment to nurturing new talent, Vijayakanth’s passing resonates deeply across the industry, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their sorrow on social media platforms.

‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Pillar of the Tamil Film Industry

Vijayakanth, also known as ‘Captain’, was a stalwart of the Tamil film industry. With a successful career spanning 154 movies, he was not just a revered actor but also a dedicated mentor who introduced new talent to the film industry. His far-reaching influence was evident in the outpouring of grief and tributes following his death, which was a result of pneumonia after contracting Covid-19.

A Mentor Remembered: Sonu Sood on Vijayakanth

Among those mourning Vijayakanth’s death is actor Sonu Sood. In a touching tribute, Sonu opened up about his experiences and gratitude towards the late actor-politician. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu recounted his debut in the 1999 film ‘Kallazhagar’, where he portrayed a priest named Soumya Narayanan. According to Sonu, it was Vijayakanth’s support that was instrumental in his preparation for the film, especially for a pivotal fight scene that required him to train intensively.

Vijayakanth, demonstrating his dedication to nurturing talent, not only paused the shooting for Sonu’s preparation, but also ensured that he received thorough training at Marina Beach in Chennai. Sonu attributes his introduction to the film industry and his subsequent success in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema to Vijayakanth, who had foreseen the positive impact ‘Kallazhagar’ would have on Sonu’s career.

Remembering a Legend: The Loss of Vijayakanth

The death of Vijayakanth marks a significant loss for the Tamil film industry. As a mentor, a philanthropist, an actor, and a politician, he left an indelible mark on many aspects of the industry and beyond. The void left by his passing is palpable, as evidenced by the tributes and acknowledgments pouring in from all corners. As Sonu Sood’s tribute encapsulates, Vijayakanth was more than an actor; he was a guiding force, a mentor, and a friend. His influence and legacy will undoubtedly continue to reverberate through the industry for years to come.

0
India Obituary
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environmental Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for R ...
@India · 1 hour
SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for R ...
heart comment 0
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

By Rafia Tasleem

Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
10 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
32 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
37 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
42 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
43 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
45 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
47 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
55 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
55 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
37 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
55 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
57 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app