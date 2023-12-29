Remembering Vijayakanth: Sonu Sood Pays Tribute to his Career Mentor

The Tamil film industry is in mourning following the death of esteemed actor-politician Vijayakanth at the age of 71. Known for his philanthropy and commitment to nurturing new talent, Vijayakanth’s passing resonates deeply across the industry, with fans and celebrities alike expressing their sorrow on social media platforms.

‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Pillar of the Tamil Film Industry

Vijayakanth, also known as ‘Captain’, was a stalwart of the Tamil film industry. With a successful career spanning 154 movies, he was not just a revered actor but also a dedicated mentor who introduced new talent to the film industry. His far-reaching influence was evident in the outpouring of grief and tributes following his death, which was a result of pneumonia after contracting Covid-19.

A Mentor Remembered: Sonu Sood on Vijayakanth

Among those mourning Vijayakanth’s death is actor Sonu Sood. In a touching tribute, Sonu opened up about his experiences and gratitude towards the late actor-politician. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu recounted his debut in the 1999 film ‘Kallazhagar’, where he portrayed a priest named Soumya Narayanan. According to Sonu, it was Vijayakanth’s support that was instrumental in his preparation for the film, especially for a pivotal fight scene that required him to train intensively.

Vijayakanth, demonstrating his dedication to nurturing talent, not only paused the shooting for Sonu’s preparation, but also ensured that he received thorough training at Marina Beach in Chennai. Sonu attributes his introduction to the film industry and his subsequent success in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema to Vijayakanth, who had foreseen the positive impact ‘Kallazhagar’ would have on Sonu’s career.

Remembering a Legend: The Loss of Vijayakanth

The death of Vijayakanth marks a significant loss for the Tamil film industry. As a mentor, a philanthropist, an actor, and a politician, he left an indelible mark on many aspects of the industry and beyond. The void left by his passing is palpable, as evidenced by the tributes and acknowledgments pouring in from all corners. As Sonu Sood’s tribute encapsulates, Vijayakanth was more than an actor; he was a guiding force, a mentor, and a friend. His influence and legacy will undoubtedly continue to reverberate through the industry for years to come.