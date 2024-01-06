Remembering Savarkar: Randeep Hooda Marks a Centenary of Release from Jail

Randeep Hooda, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, recently commemorated a significant milestone in India’s historical narrative—the centenary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s release from prison. Known popularly as Savarkar Ji, the celebrated freedom fighter was set free a hundred years ago, only to be placed under house arrest in the coastal town of Ratnagiri.

A Life of Restricted Freedom

After his release, Savarkar initially journeyed to Bombay, the heart of British India, before being confined to Ratnagiri, a tranquil town known for its scenic beauty. Here, Savarkar’s life was far from tranquil as he was subjected to stringent restrictions on his movement for an extended period of thirteen years. This period, largely overlooked in popular narratives, had a profound impact on Savarkar’s life and work.

Remembering Savarkar’s Legacy

In his remarks to ANI, Randeep Hooda underscored the significance of this day, reflecting on the enduring influence of Savarkar’s legacy. He spoke about the long-term restrictions Savarkar faced, even after his release from prison—a testament to his resilience and unwavering commitment to the cause of Indian independence.

From History to Silver Screen

Randeep Hooda is not just remembering Savarkar’s legacy through words but is also bringing it to life on the silver screen. The actor has taken the director’s chair for the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, co-directed by him and Utkarsh Naithani. The film promises to shed light on lesser-known aspects of Savarkar’s life, including his contributions to the freedom movement. In this cinematic journey, Randeep Hooda will share the screen with celebrated actress Ankita Lokhande.