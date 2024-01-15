en English
Business

reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet Makes Its Debut in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet Makes Its Debut in India

The Norway-based tech firm, reMarkable, has debuted its second-generation paper tablet, reMarkable 2, in India, marking its maiden venture into the thriving Indian consumer tech space. Priced at Rs 43,999, the tablet is available on Amazon, tapping into the country’s tech-driven populace and the escalating demand for innovative digital solutions.

Blending Tradition with Technology

Designed to marry the conventional writing experience with the convenience of the digital world, reMarkable 2 boasts features such as a high-definition digital paper display for reading, writing, and sketching. Creating a distraction-free workspace, it offers a blend of aesthetics and functionality, with a promise of prolonged battery life and seamless cloud syncing.

Targeting the Indian Market

The company’s CEO, Phil Hess, expressed his enthusiasm about the product’s launch in India. He spotlighted the harmony between India’s vibrant culture and burgeoning digital economy and the vision of reMarkable. The tablet, he said, is designed to revolutionize the way people take notes and handle documents.

A Premium Experience

Positioned as a premium gadget, reMarkable 2 bridges the gap between traditional note-taking and digitized experiences. It caters to professionals such as CEOs and managers, who require efficient and superior quality tools for their everyday activities. With its 10.3 inch monochrome digital paper display with a resolution of 1872 x 1404, Marker Plus stylus, and Linux-based operating system, it’s a tool designed for the modern professional. Supported by a robust software ecosystem that includes cloud-based mobile and desktop apps, the tablet also comes with a one-year Connect subscription.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

