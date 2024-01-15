reMarkable 2 Paper Tablet Makes Its Debut in India

The Norway-based tech firm, reMarkable, has debuted its second-generation paper tablet, reMarkable 2, in India, marking its maiden venture into the thriving Indian consumer tech space. Priced at Rs 43,999, the tablet is available on Amazon, tapping into the country’s tech-driven populace and the escalating demand for innovative digital solutions.

Blending Tradition with Technology

Designed to marry the conventional writing experience with the convenience of the digital world, reMarkable 2 boasts features such as a high-definition digital paper display for reading, writing, and sketching. Creating a distraction-free workspace, it offers a blend of aesthetics and functionality, with a promise of prolonged battery life and seamless cloud syncing.

Targeting the Indian Market

The company’s CEO, Phil Hess, expressed his enthusiasm about the product’s launch in India. He spotlighted the harmony between India’s vibrant culture and burgeoning digital economy and the vision of reMarkable. The tablet, he said, is designed to revolutionize the way people take notes and handle documents.

A Premium Experience

Positioned as a premium gadget, reMarkable 2 bridges the gap between traditional note-taking and digitized experiences. It caters to professionals such as CEOs and managers, who require efficient and superior quality tools for their everyday activities. With its 10.3 inch monochrome digital paper display with a resolution of 1872 x 1404, Marker Plus stylus, and Linux-based operating system, it’s a tool designed for the modern professional. Supported by a robust software ecosystem that includes cloud-based mobile and desktop apps, the tablet also comes with a one-year Connect subscription.