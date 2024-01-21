Religious Procession Sparks Clash in Gujarat's Mehsana District

In a religious procession known as 'shobha yatra' in Mehsana district, Gujarat, a clash broke out on Sunday, leading to a tense situation that required police intervention. The procession, dedicated to Lord Ram, was part of the festivities preceding the idol consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The incident underscores the delicate task of maintaining communal harmony during religious events in India.

Religious Celebration Turns Tense

The shobha yatra procession, typically a peaceful event, took an unexpected turn in Kheralu town. Stones were thrown at the participants, leading to an escalation in tension. The cause of the conflict reportedly involved loud music and firecrackers in a Muslim locality during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Police Intervention

The local police stepped in swiftly to control the situation, firing three teargas shells to disperse the crowd. Inspector General of Police, Virendrasingh Yadav, reported the detention of fifteen individuals to prevent further escalation. Despite the tense atmosphere, there were fortunately no reports of serious injuries.

Ensuring Peace Post Incident

Following the incident, the police have increased patrols in the area, ensuring peace and order. Yadav emphasized the swift police action to diffuse the situation and prevent any further escalation. The situation is now reported to be under control, and an offence is being registered.