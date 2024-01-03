en English
Religare Finvest Limited’s ESOP Grant to CMD Rashmi Saluja Sparks Controversy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Amidst a whirl of controversy, Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 26, 2023, to seek shareholder approval for the proposed grant of Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) to its Chairperson and Managing Director, Rashmi Saluja, under the RFL ESOP Plan 2019. The notice for the AGM was issued on September 1, 2023, and was disclosed to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This move has sparked a heated debate about compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Takeover Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

Shareholder Approval and SEBI Guidelines

According to the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI ESOP Guidelines, shareholder approval through separate resolutions is required for granting options to identified employees when the grant equals or exceeds 1% of the issued capital of the company at the time of grant. During the AGM, the shareholders passed a special resolution to approve the grant of 2,14,11,555 options to the CMD, which is equal to or more than 1% of the current issued share capital of RFL.

Stake Acquisition Raises Eyebrows

Rashmi Saluja’s acquisition of a stake of around 8% in RFL through an ESOP award has raised concerns. The Burman Family, which owns a 21% stake in REL, has called for an investigation into this allotment. They question the independence of the independent directors and the credibility of the REL board. Their concerns revolve around compliance with SEBI Takeover Regulations and the lack of approval and disclosure to REL shareholders.

No Contravention of SEBI Regulations, Claims REL

Religare Enterprises Limited has responded to these concerns by stating that there has been no contravention of SEBI Takeover Regulations as no new shares were issued or allotted. They pointed out that the ESOPs were granted via a special resolution at the AGM, but no proposal had been placed with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) for the actual grant of these ESOPs to Saluja. The Board of Directors of Religare Enterprises reiterated its commitment to upholding high standards of corporate governance and compliance.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

