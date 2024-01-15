Reliance Retail and Coca-Cola India Initiate PET Bottle Collection Drive; ASCI Unveils Anti-Greenwashing Guidelines

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of the Indian conglomerate, Reliance Industries, has joined forces with Coca-Cola India to launch a sustainability initiative christened “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana.” This innovative program is geared towards the collection of post-consumer Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, fostering recycling and environmental stewardship.

A Step Towards Sustainable Practices

The initiative is built around the strategic placement of Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) and collection bins at Reliance Retail stores spread across Mumbai. It’s a move designed to facilitate the collection process, making it convenient for consumers to participate in the drive towards sustainability.

The PET bottles amassed through this initiative will be recycled and repurposed. It’s a move that is expected to contribute significantly to the reduction of plastic waste, promoting sustainable practices in the region, and setting a precedent for other Indian cities to follow.

ASCI Introduces Anti-Greenwashing Guidelines

In related news, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has taken a significant stride towards enhancing accountability and transparency in environmental advertising. It has unveiled anti-greenwashing guidelines aimed at curbing the trend of misleading environmental claims in advertising, known as greenwashing.

These guidelines are designed to ensure that advertisements are devoid of greenwashing practices, providing a clear framework for advertisers to present truthful, evidence-based environmental claims. This move comes in the wake of large global brands, including Coca-Cola, being called out for their greenwashing tactics.

Open for Public Feedback

The draft guidelines have been opened for public feedback until December 31, 2023. They were crafted by a multi-stakeholder task force that included environmental experts, thus showcasing a commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive approach to environmental responsibility.