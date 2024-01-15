en English
India

Reliance Retail and Coca-Cola India Initiate PET Bottle Collection Drive; ASCI Unveils Anti-Greenwashing Guidelines

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Reliance Retail, the retail arm of the Indian conglomerate, Reliance Industries, has joined forces with Coca-Cola India to launch a sustainability initiative christened “Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana.” This innovative program is geared towards the collection of post-consumer Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, fostering recycling and environmental stewardship.

A Step Towards Sustainable Practices

The initiative is built around the strategic placement of Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) and collection bins at Reliance Retail stores spread across Mumbai. It’s a move designed to facilitate the collection process, making it convenient for consumers to participate in the drive towards sustainability.

The PET bottles amassed through this initiative will be recycled and repurposed. It’s a move that is expected to contribute significantly to the reduction of plastic waste, promoting sustainable practices in the region, and setting a precedent for other Indian cities to follow.

ASCI Introduces Anti-Greenwashing Guidelines

In related news, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has taken a significant stride towards enhancing accountability and transparency in environmental advertising. It has unveiled anti-greenwashing guidelines aimed at curbing the trend of misleading environmental claims in advertising, known as greenwashing.

These guidelines are designed to ensure that advertisements are devoid of greenwashing practices, providing a clear framework for advertisers to present truthful, evidence-based environmental claims. This move comes in the wake of large global brands, including Coca-Cola, being called out for their greenwashing tactics.

Open for Public Feedback

The draft guidelines have been opened for public feedback until December 31, 2023. They were crafted by a multi-stakeholder task force that included environmental experts, thus showcasing a commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive approach to environmental responsibility.

Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

