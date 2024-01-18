en English
Reliance Initiates GET 2024 Program for Fresh Engineering Graduates

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Reliance Initiates GET 2024 Program for Fresh Engineering Graduates

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the launch of the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 program, a unique initiative designed to recruit and train fresh engineering talent across India. The program seeks to foster competencies in key sectors including manufacturing, exploration and production, petrochemicals, procurement and contracting, and new energy technologies.

Program Aim and Eligibility

Targeted at the 2020-2024 batch of engineering graduates from AICTE approved colleges, the GET 2024 program is open to disciplines such as chemical, electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation engineering. To be eligible, candidates must have a minimum of 60% or 6 CGPA in their academic records and should not have any backlogs or detention cases.

Selection and Assessment Process

The selection process comprises an online assessment that includes cognitive and subject-specific tests, and a personal interview. The online assessment is scheduled to take place between February 5 and 8, with interviews to follow from February 23 to March 1. Final results will be communicated to candidates by the end of March.

Compensation and Benefits

The starting pay for IIT graduates is Rs 9 lakh per annum, which increases after a year, in addition to bonuses. For non-IIT graduates, the initial pay is Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, also set to increase after a year, along with bonuses. The GET 2024 program offers a structured learning journey for recent engineering graduates, providing them with an opportunity to develop their skills and establish a solid foundation for their careers within RIL.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

