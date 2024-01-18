Reliance Initiates GET 2024 Program for Fresh Engineering Graduates

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the launch of the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 program, a unique initiative designed to recruit and train fresh engineering talent across India. The program seeks to foster competencies in key sectors including manufacturing, exploration and production, petrochemicals, procurement and contracting, and new energy technologies.

Program Aim and Eligibility

Targeted at the 2020-2024 batch of engineering graduates from AICTE approved colleges, the GET 2024 program is open to disciplines such as chemical, electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation engineering. To be eligible, candidates must have a minimum of 60% or 6 CGPA in their academic records and should not have any backlogs or detention cases.

Selection and Assessment Process

The selection process comprises an online assessment that includes cognitive and subject-specific tests, and a personal interview. The online assessment is scheduled to take place between February 5 and 8, with interviews to follow from February 23 to March 1. Final results will be communicated to candidates by the end of March.

Compensation and Benefits

The starting pay for IIT graduates is Rs 9 lakh per annum, which increases after a year, in addition to bonuses. For non-IIT graduates, the initial pay is Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, also set to increase after a year, along with bonuses. The GET 2024 program offers a structured learning journey for recent engineering graduates, providing them with an opportunity to develop their skills and establish a solid foundation for their careers within RIL.