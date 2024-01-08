en English
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Reliance Industries Ventures into Data Center Market with New Chennai Facility

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, recently announced a forthcoming partnership with Canadian firm Brookfield to establish a data center in Chennai, India. This venture marks a significant move for Reliance Industries as it taps into the burgeoning data center market.

Reliance Industries Forays into the Data Center Market

Having made a strategic investment of 378 crore Indian Rupees the previous year, Reliance Industries has now secured a seat at the joint venture table alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and the US-based Digital Realty. Each partner holds an equal 33 percent share in this venture. The decision to establish a data center in Chennai comes in response to the escalating demand for data services in India, a development that signifies a major growth step for Reliance Industries in the technology infrastructure sector.

The Indian Data Center Market: A Pot of Gold

Projections indicate a 40 percent annual increase in the Indian data center market, potentially attracting around USD 5 billion in investments by 2025. Other significant players, such as the Adani Group and Bharti Airtel Ltd, have already marked their presence in this sector. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the rising localization of personal data, increased access to digital services, and the adoption of data-intensive technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

Reliance Industries’ Strategic Expansion

The joint venture is slated to kick off operations with a 20-megawatt greenfield data center in Chennai. Plans are also in place to acquire land in Mumbai for the construction of another 40-MW data center. This expansion highlights the company’s commitment to meet the growing data and compute capacity requirements in India. Ambani has also emphasized the company’s contributions to the state of Tamil Nadu, with the opening of retail stores and substantial investments by Jio, the telecom arm of the group. He pointed out Jio’s achievement in the fastest rollout of 5G, positioning Tamil Nadu to leverage artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, thereby accelerating the state’s economy.

Reliance’s Commitment to Sustainable Development

In addition to the data center venture, Ambani voiced Reliance’s commitment towards new investments in Tamil Nadu in the sectors of renewable energy and green hydrogen. This aligns with the state government’s focus on sustainable development and environmental conservation. Ambani expressed confidence in receiving support for these initiatives through viable policies, thereby promoting sustainable initiatives and contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic progress.

The establishment of the data center in Chennai signifies not only Reliance’s entry into the data center market but also the company’s broader commitment to leveraging technology, sustainable development, and strategic partnerships to drive economic growth and innovation. This aligns with Reliance’s overarching goal of playing a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation and economic development, marking a significant milestone in the company’s technological and infrastructural expansion.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

