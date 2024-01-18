Reliance Industries to Announce Q3FY24 Results: A Preview

India’s largest company by market capitalization, Reliance Industries (RIL), is gearing up to announce its Q3FY24 results on January 19, 2024. Market analysts are predicting a decent performance for the quarter, with an anticipated 4% sequential growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18,080 crore, and an 8.5% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 2.54 lakh crore. However, a predicted slump of 1.3% in the company’s EBITDA is set to Rs 40,413 crore.

Strong Performance Across Sectors

Despite facing a challenging quarter in the oil-to-chemicals segment, RIL’s financial performance is expected to be bolstered by the high utilization of refineries and the strong results in the telecom and retail segments. Notably, Reliance Jio, RIL’s digital and telecom arm, remains the strongest Indian brand, securing the 17th position globally with a Brand Strength Index of 88.9. The company is anticipated to report robust numbers due to increased subscriber additions and a slight uptick in average revenue per user.

High Expectations for Retail

The retail segment is also expected to report satisfactory numbers, largely due to the festive season’s increased footfalls and operational leverage. The boost in revenue and operating numbers is expected to be significant, reflecting the growing preference of Indian consumers for shopping at Reliance Retail stores.

Challenges in the Oil-to-Chemicals Segment

On the flip side, the oil-to-chemicals segment is projected to report lower operating profits due to reduced refining margins, albeit with slightly higher petrochemical margins. This comes despite RIL’s recent move to sell its 100% equity stake in REC Solar Norway AS to Norway’s Elkem ASA for $22 million USD, in an attempt to adjust its pricing formula to reflect the changing energy scenario.

Performance Analysis

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, RIL’s consolidated EBITDA is forecasted to decline by 2% quarterly, largely due to weaker refining and petrochemical margins. The firm also predicts a muted revenue growth due to sub-par demand for tiles, wood panels, and lower realization for pipes. However, despite these challenges, RIL is still expected to deliver a solid performance in Q3FY24, driven by the strong results in its telecom and retail segments.