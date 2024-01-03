Reliance Industries Pioneers Chemical Recycling of Plastic Waste in India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), a leading conglomerate in India, has pioneered a novel way to address persistent plastic waste issues by becoming the first Indian company to embrace chemical recycling. Leveraging its proprietary technology, the firm is converting all types of plastic waste—especially those deemed non-recyclable into high-value materials for the creation of new plastics.

Revolutionizing Plastic Waste Management

The process spearheaded by Reliance Industries involves transforming plastic waste into pyrolysis oil. This oil serves as a raw material for producing circular polymers, a significant step towards advocating for the circular economy in India. More impressively, these polymers are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)-Plus, making them suitable for various applications, including food-contact packaging.

Introducing CircuRepol and CircuRelene

The production of these ISCC-Plus certified circular polymers, dubbed CircuRepol (Polypropylene) and CircuRelene (Polyethylene), is presently in full swing at Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat. This development highlights the strides the company is taking in combatting the plastic waste problem and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Superior Technology for Efficient Recycling

Reliance Industries’ chemical recycling method, referred to as continuous catalytic pyrolysis, is touted to be more efficient than traditional thermal pyrolysis. It offers better yields of high-quality pyrolysis oil, a testament to the innovative strides being made by the company. Demonstrations of this technology have been successful at the demo scale, reinforcing the viability of this approach in enhancing waste management and sustainability efforts.