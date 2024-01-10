en English
Reliance Industries Kickstarts Construction of Green Energy Giga Complex

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
In a significant stride towards sustainable and green energy developments, Mukesh Ambani, the eminent chairman of Reliance Industries, revealed the initiation of construction for the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex. The announcement came amidst the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, painting a promising picture of India’s renewable energy future. Named after Ambani’s late father, the complex is anticipated to be instrumental in achieving Reliance Industries’ ambitious goal of transforming into a net carbon-neutral company by 2035.

On course for a greener future

According to Ambani’s statements, the green complex is on track to be commissioned in the second half of 2024. This initiative is a significant component of the company’s broader commitment to sustainable practices. The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex is poised to house manufacturing units for solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, and green hydrogen, among others. The project resonates with the Indian government’s thrust for increased investment in renewable energy, seeking to bolster the nation’s energy security and lessen its carbon footprint.

Reliance Industries: A force in renewable energy

Reliance Industries is no stranger to significant investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen. The company has marked its footprint with the construction of a state-of-the-art data center in Chennai. The Global Investors Meet 2024 in Tamil Nadu also witnessed the company’s announcement of its entry into the data market, further emphasizing their commitment to green energy and sustainable development.

A global leader in 5G technology

Not limiting its achievements to the energy sector, Reliance Industries has also accomplished the fastest rollout of 5G in the world. This feat underscores the company’s technological prowess and its ability to diversify and excel in different areas. As the company continues to navigate the landscape of renewable energy and digital technology, the anticipation for the completion of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex grows. The project is not only a testament to Reliance Industries’ commitment to sustainable practices but also a significant step towards a greener future for India.

Business Energy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

