Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block

Reliance Industries has initiated a bidding process for the sale of natural gas produced from its coal-bed methane (CBM) block in Madhya Pradesh, India. The auction seeks bids for 0.90 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of gas from the SP (West)_CBM-2001/1 block. With a pricing base set at 12.67% of the Dated Brent crude oil price, an additional premium is to be specified by bidders, starting at a minimum bid of USD 0.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Projected Gas Price and Auction Details

The minimum gas price is projected to be around USD 10.4 per mmBtu, considering the current Brent price of USD 78 per barrel. The auction is scheduled to take place on January 31, with contracts ranging from one to two years, starting from April 1. This auction format presents a departure from Reliance’s previous auction in March 2022, which was based on a premium over a 13.2% baseline of Brent crude oil price.

State-Owned ONGC’s Bidding

In comparison, the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has also sought bids for gas from its North Karanpura CBM block in Jharkhand, with a reserve price set at the government-mandated price of USD 7.82 per mmBtu. Unlike conventional gas, CBM producers such as Reliance and ONGC have the freedom to set their pricing, which can determine market rates.

Usage of Natural Gas

The natural gas produced is pivotal for power generation, fertilizer production, and as compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicular and cooking purposes.