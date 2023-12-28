en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani Outlines Key Consolidations for New Year

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST
Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani Outlines Key Consolidations for New Year

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) under the astute leadership of Mukesh Ambani has made significant advances in the broadcasting, retail, and 5G sectors in 2023. Ambani, while addressing a gathering at the recent Reliance Family Day event, outlined his vision for the New Year, emphasizing three key consolidations he believes will shape the future course of RIL.

Embracing Technology and Innovation

Mukesh Ambani stressed the importance of embracing technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and the necessity of constant innovation. In his address, he accentuated RIL’s strategic focus on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. This strategy dovetails with the company’s broader objectives to remain at the forefront of the digital revolution, ensuring it continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services to its customers, while also contributing to India’s digital transformation.

Strategic Consolidations

The first of the three key consolidations Ambani emphasized involves reinforcing RIL’s position among the premier global entities in the realms of digital platforms, data analytics, and AI adoption. This consolidation is expected to catapult RIL to become one of the top 10 global conglomerates. RIL is in talks with Disney, Zee, and Sony for potential mergers that could create an entertainment giant with a reach spanning India and internationally. This could potentially expand RIL’s influence in the Indian television segment and further fuel the growth of the Indian media and entertainment industry.

RIL’s Vision of ‘Jio 2.0’

Ambani also shed light on the vision of ‘Jio 2.0’, a bold and futuristic blueprint of the company’s telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm. As part of this vision, Reliance Jio, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, plans to launch a ‘Bharat GPT’ program and an operating system for televisions, besides AI-powered products and services across its media business, commerce, communication, and devices. The company also expressed confidence in its new offering of 5G private networks, predicting that India will be a USD 6 trillion economy by the end of the decade.

In the light of these strategic consolidations and the focus on technology and innovation, Mukesh Ambani’s address underscores RIL’s unwavering commitment to India’s digital transformation and its relentless pursuit of global leadership in the digital and AI space.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Citigroup's Restructuring: Aiming for a Profitable Future

By BNN Correspondents

Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious Vision for Reliance Industries

By Rafia Tasleem

India’s Benchmark Stock Indices Hit Record Highs Amid Positive Market Sentiment

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Stock Market Soars to New Heights in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

London's Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs ...
@Business · 7 mins
London's Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs ...
heart comment 0
Indian Rupee Recovers, Appreciates by 17 Paise Against US Dollar

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Rupee Recovers, Appreciates by 17 Paise Against US Dollar
The Resurgence of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Resurgence of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta in 2023
Year-End Market Movements: New York Stock Market Rises, Mixed Trends in Asian Shares

By BNN Correspondents

Year-End Market Movements: New York Stock Market Rises, Mixed Trends in Asian Shares
Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
11 seconds
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
44 seconds
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
1 min
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
3 mins
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
3 mins
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
6 mins
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
6 mins
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
7 mins
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
7 mins
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
23 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
32 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
43 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app