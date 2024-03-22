Rekha Jhunjhunwala Acquires Rs 11.76 Crore Luxury Apartment in Mumbai's Walkeshwar

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, widow of the celebrated investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has made a significant addition to her real estate portfolio by purchasing a lavish apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Walkeshwar area. The acquisition, valued at Rs 11.76 crore, underscores the continued allure of luxury properties among India's uber-rich, even as the market for high-end real estate evolves.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment in Prime Location

The newly acquired property, located in the more than 50-year-old Rockside Apartment building near the Arabian Sea, spans 1,666 sqft and includes one car parking space. This move not only highlights the Jhunjhunwala family's interest in premium real estate but also showcases the enduring value of properties in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar and Malabar Hill, despite shifting business centers towards the north. The transaction, registered on March 15, 2024, involved stamp duty and registration fees exceeding Rs 59 lakh, emphasizing the significant investment made.

Continuing Legacy of High-Value Acquisitions

Advertisment

Prior to this residential purchase, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's firm, Kinnteisto LLP, had made headlines in November 2023 by acquiring substantial commercial office spaces in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Chandivali for approximately Rs 740 crore. This strategic decision to invest in commercial real estate was driven by the desire to secure assets that offer good yields and are leased to marquee tenants. The Jhunjhunwala family's real estate interests, spanning both residential and commercial sectors, reflect a long-term vision for wealth generation and asset security.

Legacy of the Jhunjhunwala Family

Following the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has continued to manage and expand the family's substantial investment portfolio. The family, known for its sprawling 14-storey bungalow in Malabar Hills built at a cost of Rs 371 crore, remains a prominent figure in India's real estate and investment landscapes. Their real estate ventures, characterized by high-profile acquisitions and a keen eye for valuable assets, continue to set trends in the market.

As the Jhunjhunwala family adds another prestigious property to their collection, the transaction not only signifies the vitality of Mumbai's luxury real estate market but also the strategic insight guiding one of India's most affluent families. Their continued investments in prime properties across Mumbai reflect confidence in the city's real estate as a robust vehicle for wealth preservation and growth.