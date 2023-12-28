en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India’s MEA Continues Active Engagement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
Reduced Sentences for Ex-Navy Personnel in Qatar: India’s MEA Continues Active Engagement

In a significant development, the Court of Appeal in Qatar has altered the sentences of eight former Indian Navy personnel who were previously on death row. The Indian nationals, who worked for Doha-based Dahra Global, were facing charges of espionage. Their arrest in August 2022 and subsequent death sentence had sent shockwaves through India, especially given the allegations of spying for Israel. However, the Indian government has been diligently providing consular and legal assistance, a commitment that continues even as the court reduces their sentences.

MEA in the Forefront

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has been at the forefront of this case, liaising with Qatari authorities and providing legal aid to the convicts. The MEA remains in close contact with the legal team and the convicts’ family members, strategizing on the next steps. The presence of the Indian Ambassador to Qatar and other officials in the Court of Appeal during the verdict announcement underscores the seriousness with which India is handling this situation.

The Charges and the Verdict

While the charges against the eight ex-Navy personnel remain undisclosed, they were reportedly accused of espionage for a ‘third country,’ with some reports pointing towards Israel. The detailed judgement is yet to be released, and the MEA has refrained from making further comments due to the sensitive nature of the case. However, the reduction in their sentences is seen as a positive step, and the Indian government is committed to exploring all legal options to ensure justice for these former Navy officers.

India’s Diplomatic Maneuvers

India’s diplomatic engagement is evident in this case, and the government has not shied away from voicing its concerns to Qatar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even discussed the matter with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, further emphasizing India’s efforts to secure the release of these ex-Navy personnel. Despite the complexities involved, the Indian government’s actions demonstrate its commitment to protecting its citizens, even when they find themselves in difficult situations abroad.

0
Courts & Law India International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Improved Handling of IBC Cases in 2024: Legal Experts' Forecast

By Rafia Tasleem

Nigerian Bar Association Honors Late Akeredolu as a Courageous Leader

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lidl Employee Wins £22,000 in Sex Discrimination Case

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

DPP Gilbert Phiri Under Fire for Alleged Misconduct and Incompetence ...
@Courts & Law · 21 mins
DPP Gilbert Phiri Under Fire for Alleged Misconduct and Incompetence ...
heart comment 0
Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested

By Israel Ojoko

Nakuru Police Seize 575 Litres of Suspected Ethanol; Two Arrested
Supreme Court of Kenya Upholds Removal of Judge Juma Chitembwe, Affirms Tribunal’s Misconduct Findings

By Israel Ojoko

Supreme Court of Kenya Upholds Removal of Judge Juma Chitembwe, Affirms Tribunal's Misconduct Findings
Kenya’s Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Chitembwe’s Appeal, Paves Way for Removal Proceedings

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Chitembwe's Appeal, Paves Way for Removal Proceedings
Nova Scotia Retains Existing Bouncer Laws Despite Review

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nova Scotia Retains Existing Bouncer Laws Despite Review
Latest Headlines
World News
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
2 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
2 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
3 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
4 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
6 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
6 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
6 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
8 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
9 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
4 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
12 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
16 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
45 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
54 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app