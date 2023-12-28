en English
Business

Redtape Partners with ONDC: A Strategic Move Towards Democratising E-commerce

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Redtape, the renowned apparel and footwear brand, has announced a strategic alliance with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC, an initiative by the Indian Government, fosters open networks based on open-source methodology, open specifications, and open network protocols, which are independent of any specific platform. The collaboration anticipates extending Redtape’s reach to a broader customer base, thereby democratizing the e-commerce landscape by minimizing reliance on large e-commerce platforms.

Increasing Visibility and Potential Customer Interaction

By becoming a part of the ONDC, Redtape can list its products across diverse seller platforms that form the network. This move will enhance the brand’s visibility and potential customer interaction, aiding the brand in reaching out to a wider audience. The move forms a part of a larger shift by brands to diversify their online presence and dilute the dominance of major e-commerce companies.

Equitable Market Access

For Redtape, this alliance could mean equitable market access and an enhanced opportunity to compete with other brands on a level playing field. It aligns with the Indian government’s vision of creating a unified and inclusive digital commerce ecosystem. Such an ecosystem benefits both consumers and sellers by providing choices, freedom, and a fair opportunity for all stakeholders.

Transforming the E-commerce Landscape

The partnership between Redtape and ONDC is expected to transform the e-commerce landscape by breaking the silos created by existing platforms. It aims to foster a more competitive and innovative marketplace. The ultimate success of this initiative will hinge on its ability to effectively integrate millions of small businesses and consumers into the network, thereby creating a more balanced and dynamic digital commerce ecosystem. A more vibrant digital commerce ecosystem is a win-win situation for all: consumers get more choices, and businesses get a fair chance to compete.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

