Red Sea Threats Trigger Caution, Indian Exporters Withhold Shipments

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
The escalating threats in the Red Sea have sent shockwaves through India’s export industry, causing apprehension among exporters and making them withhold shipments. This caution results from a series of incidents in the critical maritime trade route, which have increased security concerns that can potentially cause a $30 billion decline from India’s total exports of $451 billion last year.

Impact on Export Figures and Trade Routes

The Research and Information System for Developing Countries, based in New Delhi, has projected a 6-7 percent decrease in exports due to these heightened security concerns. Additionally, there has been a significant 44 percent reduction in traffic through the Suez Canal compared to early December 2023, according to data from Clarkson Research Services Ltd. This canal, along with the Red Sea, forms a crucial link connecting India to Europe, the US East Coast, the Middle East, and Africa.

Government and Exporter Responses

The Indian government has been proactive in responding to this crisis, liaising with export commission councils to ensure safe passage for Indian cargo ships. Despite these efforts, tensions remain high due to the threat of missile attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi militants, who have been targeting ships connected to Israel. The Indian Navy recently intervened to rescue a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea, a testament to the volatile state of the region.

Grave Implications for Indian Exporters

These mounting threats in the Red Sea have led to a significant holdback in Indian exports. The Federation of Indian Export Organizations noted that due to these increased risks, Indian exporters are retaining approximately 25 percent of their shipments through the Red Sea. India’s exports have already witnessed a 6.5% decline from April to November compared to the previous year, a trend that could potentially worsen if the situation in the Red Sea doesn’t improve soon.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

