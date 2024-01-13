Record High in Housing Project Completions in Maharashtra in 2023

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) reported a record-breaking year in 2023, with the completion of 3,927 housing projects. This figure marks a significant increase from the 1,749 projects completed in 2022, signalling a robust recovery of the real estate sector in Maharashtra post the COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

MahaRERA’s Initiatives for Surge in Project Completions

MahaRERA attributed this surge in project completions to the implementation of stringent registration processes, legal and financial scrutiny, and the establishment of a Micro Monitoring Cell to oversee project progress. The Micro Monitoring Cell and the emphasis on Quarterly Progress Reports (QPR) have been instrumental in identifying any deviations from project timelines, thereby ensuring timely completion.

Regional Breakdown and Impact

The Konkan region reported the highest number of project completions at 1,552, closely followed by the Pune division with 1,372 projects. This substantial increase in housing projects is a testament to the resilience of the region’s real estate sector and a reflection of the effectiveness of MahaRERA’s oversight since its establishment in 2017.

New Guidelines to Streamline Project Registrations

Furthermore, MahaRERA has issued a new guideline mandating that each housing project on a piece of land have a single registration number. This move is aimed at preventing multiple claimants from developing the same plot, a situation that has led to litigation and impacted society members and new flat purchasers. This measure addresses issues arising from concurrent registrations and ensures a smoother, more transparent process for all stakeholders.