Record High in Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Sales in December 2023

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, recently announced that electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for a record-breaking 19.5% of total vehicle sales in Delhi for December 2023. This figure represents the highest percentage ever reported in any Indian state. The minister credited this achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the government’s commitment to creating a cleaner and greener Delhi through the promotion of EVs.

Surge in EV Sales

Statistics reveal a steady increase in EV sales in Delhi throughout 2023. In March and May, EVs accounted for 14.7% and 14.4% of total vehicle sales, respectively. Out of the 657,312 vehicles registered in Delhi in 2023, 73,610 were electric. This uptick in EV adoption isn’t isolated to Delhi but reflects a broader trend across India. In 2023, over 1.5 million EVs were sold in the country, marking a 50% increase from the previous year.

Leading Players in the EV Industry

Key players in the EV industry have reported impressive sales figures. For instance, Ola Electric reported sales of 30,219 units in December 2023, a 74% year-on-year increase. The company, which currently retails three e-scooters, hinted at entering the electric two-wheeler rental business in tourist cities. Chinese automotive giant BYD set a new record with 526,000 electric vehicles sold in the last quarter of 2023, representing a 62% surge in sales compared to the previous year.

Policy Support and Market Expansion

The government’s policies, such as the Vehicle Scrappage Policy and FAME II, have played a significant role in boosting EV sales. Under FAME II, a subsidy of Rs5,248 crore has been dispensed to EV manufacturers on the sale of 11,61,350 electric vehicles till December 12, 2023. However, to meet the 30% target for 2030, focus needs to shift to ramping up infrastructure and knowledge about EVs outside urban centres. OEMs also need to tap into the commercial market and redesign dealership models in tier II and III cities. This shift will require infrastructure development, including public charging points on highways, and concessions on road tax for EV buyers.