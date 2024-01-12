Record-Breaking Surge in Indian Equity Market Led by IT Giants

India’s equity market experienced a significant surge on Friday, January 12, as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit all-time highs, driven by the robust performance of IT companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The overall market capitalization of listed companies on the BSE increased by a staggering ₹2.9 lakh crore in a single trading session.

IT Companies Lead the Charge

Infosys shares skyrocketed by 8% and TCS shares increased by 4%, propelling the Nifty IT index to close over 5% higher. The IT index’s substantial gain was also aided by other key players like Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCL Tech. The positive market sentiment was spurred on by Infosys and TCS reporting better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, signaling a positive start to the earnings season.

Record Breaking Session

The BSE Sensex peaked at 72,720.96 while the NSE Nifty soared to 21,928.25, both setting new records. A total of 539 stocks reached new 52-week highs, including heavyweight firms like Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel. The market’s upswing was further bolstered by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchasing ₹1,607.08 crore of stocks, despite offloading ₹865 crore of shares.

Broader Market Trends

Beyond the IT sector, Nifty PSU Bank and Realty indices also posted significant gains. However, Nifty Media, Healthcare, Auto, and Pharma indices experienced a decline. The overall market trend remained positive, despite mixed global cues and high US December inflation data. Market analysts attribute the rally to the robust outlook for the IT sector and strong PSU banking stocks, even as US inflation data suggests an immediate rate cut by the US Federal Reserve is less likely.

Amidst the soaring equities, the rupee also strengthened, settling with a gain of 11 paise at 82.90 against the US dollar. With the Indian equity market hitting new highs and the rupee gaining strength, January 12 has marked a significant day in India’s financial history.