Record-Breaking Ridership for Kochi Water Metro and Metro Rail on New Year’s Eve

In a historic first, the Kochi Water Metro and Metro Rail registered record-breaking ridership on New Year’s Eve with 16,162 and 1,13,152 passengers respectively. The atypical surge in numbers, partly attributed to the extended service hours till midnight and beyond, represents some of the highest ridership figures since the inception of these services.

Extended Hours and Special Services

Both the Water Metro and Metro Rail services were extended to accommodate the revelries of New Year’s Eve. The Water Metro ferries operated until 5 am on January 1, while Kochi Metro trains ran until 1 am, providing safe and efficient transportation for the city’s citizens and visitors. This decision, a boon to many, significantly contributed to the spike in numbers. Under normal circumstances, the average daily ridership for Water Metro stands at about 6,000, and for Metro Rail, it ranges from 80,000 to 90,000.

Route Popularity and Future Plans

Among the different routes, the High Court Junction to Vypeen route proved to be particularly beneficial for New Year’s festivities. As part of its expansion plan, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to introduce Water Metro services on the High Court Junction to South Chittoor route in the forthcoming months. Trial runs have already begun, laying the groundwork for this new addition.

Infrastructure Developments and Anticipated Growth

Simultaneously, the construction of Cheranalloor and Eloor terminals is nearing completion. However, operations on these and other routes such as Fort Kochi will only commence once the Cochin Shipyard delivers additional ferries. At present, a fleet of 12 boats operate across three routes. Meanwhile, the much-awaited Tripunithura Metro terminal is also expected to open soon. Officials anticipate the average daily ridership to cross the 1,00,000 mark once the Metro Rail extends its services to Tripunithura from SN Junction. The ongoing and future developments signal a promising era for Kochi’s public transportation system.