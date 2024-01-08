en English
Business

Record-Breaking Investments Announced at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Record-Breaking Investments Announced at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 has drawn to a close, announcing investments to the tune of Rs. 6.64 lakh crore, a record-breaking sum that surpasses the previous GIM in 2019 and sets a new benchmark for future investment meets. This financial commitment is a tremendous push towards Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s ambitious goal of transforming Tamil Nadu into a $1-trillion economy by 2030.

Unprecedented Investment Commitments

The two-day event resulted in the signing of 631 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that promise to generate 14.54 lakh direct and a total of 26.91 lakh employment opportunities. Major investors such as Tata Power, the Adani Group, and Singapore’s Sembcorp have committed significant funds, with Tata Power Renewable Energy proposing a Rs. 70,000 crore solar plant expansion in Tirunelveli that is set to create 3,000 jobs. Sembcorp’s Rs. 36,238 crore investment aims to establish a green hydrogen plant in Thoothukudi, generating 1,511 job opportunities.

Emphasizing Renewable Energy and Advanced Electronics

A large segment of the investments is earmarked for the energy sector, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s push towards becoming a hub for industrial and technological development. This push was further highlighted by the launch of the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy 2024 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a move that underscores the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and technology. In addition, the TANFUND portal was introduced to connect Tamil Nadu-based startups with global funds for investment, providing a robust platform for nurturing and supporting the state’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Other Significant Commitments

Notable commitments also came from Adani Green Energy, Leap Green Energy, Chennai Petrochemicals, and companies across various sectors such as data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, and textiles. These investments not only contribute to job creation but also aid in the overall economic and infrastructural development of the state. Tamil Nadu, with its high concentration of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), skilled workforce, and status as the third-ranked state in the ease of doing business index, is poised to capitalize on these investments and further bolster its economic standing.

As the curtain falls on the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, it leaves behind an indelible mark of a state poised on the brink of a major economic transformation. A record-breaking Rs. 6.64 lakh crore in investments, a plethora of job opportunities, and a clear focus on technological innovation and renewable energy all point to a promising future. Tamil Nadu, with its strategic initiatives and policies, is all set to chart a new course towards sustainable economic growth and development.

Business Energy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

