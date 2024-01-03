en English
India

Record-breaking Auction of Navi Mumbai Plot Stirs Mixed Reactions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
A recent residential-cum-commercial plot auction in Navi Mumbai has stirred mixed reactions from the local community and developers. The plot, located in sector 4, Nerul, near Palm Beach Road, was auctioned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for a whopping Rs 6.5 lakh per square meter. Covering an area of 2,493 square meters, the plot’s total cost comes to Rs 159.07 crore.

A Record-breaking Plot Sale

The plot, previously auctioned at Rs 6.72 lakh per square meter in March 2023, was acquired by M/s Falcon Electro-Teek Pvt Ltd. The considerable cost of the plot has sparked a debate among the residents and developers of Navi Mumbai. Developers believe that the high cost is justified, given the plot’s prime location and the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

Infrastructure Developments Fueling Real Estate Market

Developers are optimistic about the Navi Mumbai real estate market, fuelled by projects like the Metro, the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the under-construction international airport. Vasant Bhadra, the President of the CREDAI Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), views the sale positively, hoping for continued boon and the development of architectural wonders in the real estate sector.

Concerns Over Artificial Market Boom

However, some residents critique the high prices as creating an artificial boom in the market, suggesting that it is driven by developer profit motives rather than genuine housing needs. B N Kumar, a real estate market observer, criticizes CIDCO’s base pricing as leading to speculative bidding, which could make it difficult for builders to sell properties. He cites past experiences in areas like Kharghar, Vashi, and Nerul, arguing that CIDCO should price reasonably to support market growth rather than focusing solely on profit.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

