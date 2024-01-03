REC Limited Partners with RVNL for Unprecedented Financing of Infrastructure Projects

REC Limited, an esteemed financial institution recognized for providing long-term loans to the power infrastructure sector, has inked an unprecedented Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), setting the stage for an extensive financial collaboration in infrastructure development. The agreement stipulates that REC Limited will finance up to Rs. 35,000 Crores over the next five years for a range of infrastructure projects to be executed by RVNL.

A Wide-Ranging Scope for Infrastructure Development

The collaboration between REC Limited and RVNL will span across several infrastructure sectors. These include the establishment of multi-modal logistics hub projects, improvement of rail infrastructure, construction of roads, development of ports, and metro projects. This wide-ranging scope demonstrates REC Limited’s commitment to bolstering India’s broad infrastructure landscape and marks a significant expansion of its portfolio beyond its traditional focus on the power infrastructure sector.

REC Limited: Broadening Horizons

Traditionally, REC Limited has been a major player in sectors such as generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, electric vehicles, battery storage, and green hydrogen. However, this new agreement signifies its readiness to venture into non-power infrastructure sectors. From roads and expressways to metro rail, airports, IT communication, social and commercial infrastructure, ports, and electro-mechanical works for industries like steel and refinery, REC Limited is broadening its horizons, setting a precedent for other financial institutions.

RVNL: A Pioneering Role in Infrastructure

RVNL, on the other hand, is a Schedule ‘A’ Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It is accountable for approximately 30% of the infrastructure needs of the Indian Railways. RVNL’s role in pioneering the implementation of large infrastructure projects through the public-private partnership (PPP) model has been widely recognized. Its expansion beyond railway projects to include road development, port facilities, irrigation, and metro projects is a testament to its versatility and ambition.

This collaboration between REC Limited and RVNL is a milestone in India’s infrastructure development journey. It is a clear indication of the country’s commitment to driving growth in various sectors and a testament to the role financial institutions can play in shaping the country’s future infrastructure landscape.