Reasi DM Mandates CCTV Installation and Employee Data Collection in Commercial Establishments

In an unprecedented move aimed at bolstering public safety, the District Magistrate of Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, has issued a directive ordering all commercial establishments in the Katra and Ransoo areas of the district to install CCTV cameras within 21 days. This mandate applies to hotels, guest houses, restaurants, dhabas, shopping malls, and other commercial entities operating in the region.

Boosting Safety in Reasi District

The Reasi district is renowned for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Shiv Khori shrines, which draw a significant number of pilgrims daily. The installation of CCTV cameras is expected to serve as a deterrent to crime, enhance public safety, and prevent anti-social and terrorist activities. The new measure is seen as a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of both the local population and the numerous pilgrims visiting the sacred shrines.

Comprehensive Data Collection

Along with the installation of CCTV cameras, the owners of these businesses are required to furnish details of their employees, including Aadhaar numbers, addresses, and mobile phone numbers, to the local police stations and tehsildars within the same 21-day timeframe. This data collection is part of a larger effort to maintain law and order in the district, allowing authorities to have a readily available database of information in case of any contingencies.

Legal Consequences for Non-Compliance

Non-compliance with this order could result in legal consequences under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The district magistrate stressed that these measures would not only boost public confidence but also assure customers visiting these establishments of their safety.