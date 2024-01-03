en English
Business

Realme’s Strategic Shift: From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, tech giant realme is embarking on a transformative journey. Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023, the company has reached a significant milestone by shipping 200 million smartphones worldwide, expanding its distribution network to 50,000 stores, and growing its user base in India to over 70 million. However, it’s not just about the numbers – it’s about a strategic shift in focus and a renewed commitment to its youthful audience.

From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented

Reflecting on its meteoric success, realme has announced a strategic transition from being ‘opportunity-oriented’ to ‘brand-oriented.’ This transformative shift goes beyond mere corporate jargon – it’s about deepening connections with young users and exceeding their expectations with cutting-edge technology. The company’s new slogan, ‘Make it real’, is a testament to this commitment.

A Rebranding Voyage in 2024

As part of its rebranding efforts in 2024, realme strives to maintain the essence of its ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit. The brand’s audacious ethos is being channeled to deliver tangible benefits to young users. It involves not just refining its logo to better align with its technological roots but also an ambitious plan to collaborate with over 30 top tech firms and a staggering 470 percent increase in R&D investments. This strategic shift underscores a keen focus on staying at the forefront of technology.

User-Centric Approach: The Cornerstone of Growth

Driving realme’s strategic reorientation is a user-centric approach that hinges on three pillars: product, technology, and brand strengths. The goal is to achieve high-quality growth and resonate with the youth. In the cutthroat world of tech, realme is not merely chasing market share – it’s striving to become a brand that deeply understands and fulfills the aspirations of the younger generation.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards 'Br ...
@Business
realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards 'Br ...
0
