Reality TV and the 'Shamita Shetty Effect': Controversies Boosting TRP

Known for her roles in Bollywood movies, Shamita Shetty may not have climbed the cinematic ladder to stardom, but her stint in reality television has made her a household name. As she turned 45, fans of the show Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT reminisced about her most controversial moments on the show, which inadvertently played a key role in boosting the show's ratings.

Altercation with Abhijeet Bichukale

One incident that made headlines was Shetty's heated exchange with co-contestant Abhijeet Bichukale. The controversy ignited when Shetty mispronounced Bichukale's village name, leading to an outburst from Bichukale. Despite Shetty's apology and clarification that she had no intention of mocking his village, the incident had already triggered a major controversy, drawing in host Salman Khan to mediate the situation.

Clash over Kitchen Duties

Another moment that sparked debate was Shetty's argument with fellow participant Pratik Sehajpal over kitchen duties. The dispute escalated into a discussion about respect and appropriate behavior towards women, creating a ripple effect among the show's audience and further increasing its viewership.

Verbal Spat with Akshara Singh

Adding to the list of controversies was a verbal spat with Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh. The incident unfolded when Singh age-shamed Shetty by referring to her as 'maasi' (aunt), an insult that Shetty did not take lightly. The altercation added another layer to the show's drama, contributing to its popularity.

These incidents highlight the impact of altercations on reality television show ratings, a phenomenon also observed in Bigg Boss 17 with the participation of Vicky Jain and his wife Ankita Lokhande. Despite their frequent fights, the couple's charisma kept the audience hooked, and Jain's elimination and public expression of missing Ankita further fueled the show's drama and viewer engagement.