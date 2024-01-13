en English
Business

RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
India’s largest independent ready-mix concrete (RMC) manufacturer, RDC Concrete, has announced its intention to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) in January 2025. The company anticipates a valuation between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, according to Anil Banchhor, the Managing Director and CEO of RDC Concrete.

The Road to Expansion

RDC Concrete recently celebrated the inauguration of its 100th operational manufacturing plant with plans for continued growth. The company is determined to expand its market share by March 2025, buoyed by robust demand from both private and government infrastructure projects. In the previous month, Infra.Market, RDC Concrete’s parent company supported by Tiger Global, sold around 10% of its stake for $20 million to investors led by Ashish Kacholia.

The concrete giant has outlined its investment plan for the next fiscal year, which entails an investment of Rs 400 crore, following a Rs 300 crore investment this year. The proceeds from the IPO are set to bolster capital expenditures, fueling the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

A Story of Growth and Ambition

Since its acquisition by Infra.Market for $90 million in mid-2021, RDC Concrete has experienced impressive growth, increasing its number of RMC plants from 49 to 100. The company is poised to reach a revenue milestone of Rs 2,500 crore by the end of the current financial year. With a target of 120 plants by March 2024, and an ambitious plan to have approximately 220 plants by March 2025, RDC Concrete is striving to have at least one client in every state and union territory.

Market Opportunities and Future Growth

In the face of an expected rise in construction activity and government spending, the demand for RMC is projected to remain strong. This is particularly true for metro and road projects, as well as low-cost residential projects. Open to exploring market opportunities within the context of ongoing consolidations in the RMC industry, RDC Concrete has positioned itself as a leading supplier to major construction firms in India, including Larsen and Toubro, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Hiranandani Group.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

