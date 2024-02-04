RD Tata Technical Institute Students Secure Job Offers from Fanuc Company

Four final-year students from the RD Tata Technical Institute (RDTTI) in Golmuri have marked an impressive milestone in their academic journey. They have been selected by Fanuc Company during a campus drive, a feat that resonates with the high standards of technical education imparted at the institute, affiliated with the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF).

Students' Noteworthy Achievement

The selected students, Sukhmeet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Shahil Rai, and Abhinandan Das Modak, all enrolled in the Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering (CP15), have secured job offers with a lucrative package of Rs. 5 lakhs each. This achievement is a testament to the students' hard work, dedication, and the comprehensive training they received at the institute.

Rigorous Selection Process

The selection process was comprehensive, including a written examination and an assessment of the candidates' talent and technical abilities. This was followed by an interview round, a stage that further tested the students' mettle and offered them an opportunity to showcase their individual strengths and potential. The rigorous process ensured that only the best talents were chosen for the esteemed positions at the Bangalore-based Fanuc Company.

Contributions of the Institute and Staff

The institute's placement officers, Neha and Mithila, along with the Principal Preeta John and Vice Principal Ramesh Rai, played instrumental roles in guiding the students toward this success. The accomplishment is a testament to their dedication in ensuring that every student garners the best opportunities in the industry. The institute, proud of its students' achievements, extended its warm congratulations and best wishes for their future endeavors.