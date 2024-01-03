RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans

In a significant transaction, RBL Bank has sold its non-performing loans (NPLs) primarily from its credit card division, amounting to approximately Rs 800 crore. These distressed assets were sold at a hefty discount of 97-98%, yielding a marginal 2-3% return for the bank. The loans, largely defaulted on for over two years, originate from accounts written off during the Covid-19 pandemic’s challenging period, a time that witnessed an increase in credit card payment defaults.

A Potential Buyer

Kotak Mahindra Bank is speculated to be the buyer of these NPLs; however, neither RBL Bank nor Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided any confirmation or comment regarding this transaction. The deal is viewed as a strategic shift for RBL Bank, enabling it to streamline its retail loan portfolio and focus on expansion initiatives.

NPAs and the Financial Impact

RBL Bank’s gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 2,441 crore as of September 30, with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.5%. This transaction is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concern over unsecured retail loan portfolios. The RBI has increased risk weights on such loans to bolster the balance sheets of the financial sector.

Credit Card Portfolio Growth

The overall credit card loan portfolio has seen robust growth, registering a 34% year-on-year increase and reaching Rs 2.45 lakh crore. This growth is accompanied by a 21% increase in non-food credit compared to the previous year. Despite the sale of its NPLs, RBL Bank’s shares have risen 51% over the past year, with the bank reporting a net profit of Rs 919.54 crore in 2023.