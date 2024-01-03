en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans

In a significant transaction, RBL Bank has sold its non-performing loans (NPLs) primarily from its credit card division, amounting to approximately Rs 800 crore. These distressed assets were sold at a hefty discount of 97-98%, yielding a marginal 2-3% return for the bank. The loans, largely defaulted on for over two years, originate from accounts written off during the Covid-19 pandemic’s challenging period, a time that witnessed an increase in credit card payment defaults.

A Potential Buyer

Kotak Mahindra Bank is speculated to be the buyer of these NPLs; however, neither RBL Bank nor Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided any confirmation or comment regarding this transaction. The deal is viewed as a strategic shift for RBL Bank, enabling it to streamline its retail loan portfolio and focus on expansion initiatives.

NPAs and the Financial Impact

RBL Bank’s gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 2,441 crore as of September 30, with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.5%. This transaction is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concern over unsecured retail loan portfolios. The RBI has increased risk weights on such loans to bolster the balance sheets of the financial sector.

Credit Card Portfolio Growth

The overall credit card loan portfolio has seen robust growth, registering a 34% year-on-year increase and reaching Rs 2.45 lakh crore. This growth is accompanied by a 21% increase in non-food credit compared to the previous year. Despite the sale of its NPLs, RBL Bank’s shares have risen 51% over the past year, with the bank reporting a net profit of Rs 919.54 crore in 2023.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Global Trade: The Evolution of Freight Forwarding and Customs Brokerage Services

By BNN Correspondents

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Soar 1.1% Amid Market Fluctuations

By Rafia Tasleem

Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By Salman Khan

Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial In ...
@Business · 50 seconds
Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial In ...
heart comment 0
Bulgaria’s NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods
Stability or Stalemate: The Regulatory Challenge for UK’s Fintech Sector in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Stability or Stalemate: The Regulatory Challenge for UK's Fintech Sector in 2024
Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?
Gensol Engineering Bags Significant Contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

By Rafia Tasleem

Gensol Engineering Bags Significant Contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
43 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
50 seconds
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
52 seconds
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
54 seconds
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
59 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
1 min
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
1 min
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
1 min
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
1 min
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app