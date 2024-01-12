en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI’s Proactive Regulatory Measures: The Catalyst for Indian Banking Sector’s Turnaround

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
RBI’s Proactive Regulatory Measures: The Catalyst for Indian Banking Sector’s Turnaround

In a recent seminar, Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), presented a compelling narrative of the Indian banking sector’s recovery. He traced the sector’s transformation from grappling with high levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) and negative returns on assets and equity, to exhibiting robust health via stringent regulatory measures implemented by the RBI.

Turning the Tide on NPAs

Mr. Das recalled a period, as recent as March 2018, when the banking sector was burdened with NPAs amounting to around 11%. Fast forward to the present day, and not a single bank is under prompt corrective action, a remarkable shift from June 2018, when eleven banks were under such regulatory scrutiny. These improvements, Mr. Das emphasized, are a testament to the proactive measures taken by the RBI in the past four to five years, which have significantly revitalized the banking sector.

Weathering Crises with Regulatory Foresight

The RBI Governor also shed light on the central bank’s response to multiple crises, including the IL&FS collapse in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent war in Ukraine. The regulatory and supervisory initiatives taken in these tumultuous times have bolstered the banking sector, enhancing its capital adequacy, asset quality, and profitability. Credit growth, he noted, is now robust, underpinned by the banks’ improved fundamentals.

Decisive Action and Digital Lending in Pandemic Times

Mr. Das also highlighted the RBI’s prompt and decisive actions during the pandemic. These included targeted repo operations, a reduction in the cash reserve ratio, and augmenting the marginal standing facility access for banks. Additionally, the RBI made significant strides in revamping the banking regulatory framework. This included implementing a leverage ratio, a large exposures framework, and issuing guidelines on digital lending – all vital steps to fortify the banking sector’s resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In closing, Mr. Das presented a robust narrative of recovery and resilience for the Indian banking sector, a story forged in the crucible of crises, and shaped by the RBI’s proactive and innovative regulatory measures.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
California, the hub of technological innovation and a torchbearer in the fight against climate change, stands at an unforeseen crossroads. A decisive switch from gasoline to electric vehicles (EVs), while a leap towards a greener future, is casting a long shadow over the state’s transportation infrastructure funding. The gasoline taxes, a primary source for road
California's Transportation Funding Crisis Looms as EV Adoption Erodes Gas Tax Revenue
Tax Court Upholds IRS Adjustments, Denies Taxpayer's Claimed Deductions and Credits
5 mins ago
Tax Court Upholds IRS Adjustments, Denies Taxpayer's Claimed Deductions and Credits
Eden Research's Biofungicide Mevalone Earns Regulatory Approval in California
6 mins ago
Eden Research's Biofungicide Mevalone Earns Regulatory Approval in California
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
2 mins ago
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
Baton Rouge's Culinary Scene Heats Up with Five New Restaurants in 2024
2 mins ago
Baton Rouge's Culinary Scene Heats Up with Five New Restaurants in 2024
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
3 mins ago
Pakistan and Malaysia Eye Economic Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
17 seconds
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
1 min
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
4 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
4 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
4 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
5 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
6 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
7 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
7 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app