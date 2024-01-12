RBI’s Proactive Regulatory Measures: The Catalyst for Indian Banking Sector’s Turnaround

In a recent seminar, Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), presented a compelling narrative of the Indian banking sector’s recovery. He traced the sector’s transformation from grappling with high levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) and negative returns on assets and equity, to exhibiting robust health via stringent regulatory measures implemented by the RBI.

Turning the Tide on NPAs

Mr. Das recalled a period, as recent as March 2018, when the banking sector was burdened with NPAs amounting to around 11%. Fast forward to the present day, and not a single bank is under prompt corrective action, a remarkable shift from June 2018, when eleven banks were under such regulatory scrutiny. These improvements, Mr. Das emphasized, are a testament to the proactive measures taken by the RBI in the past four to five years, which have significantly revitalized the banking sector.

Weathering Crises with Regulatory Foresight

The RBI Governor also shed light on the central bank’s response to multiple crises, including the IL&FS collapse in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent war in Ukraine. The regulatory and supervisory initiatives taken in these tumultuous times have bolstered the banking sector, enhancing its capital adequacy, asset quality, and profitability. Credit growth, he noted, is now robust, underpinned by the banks’ improved fundamentals.

Decisive Action and Digital Lending in Pandemic Times

Mr. Das also highlighted the RBI’s prompt and decisive actions during the pandemic. These included targeted repo operations, a reduction in the cash reserve ratio, and augmenting the marginal standing facility access for banks. Additionally, the RBI made significant strides in revamping the banking regulatory framework. This included implementing a leverage ratio, a large exposures framework, and issuing guidelines on digital lending – all vital steps to fortify the banking sector’s resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In closing, Mr. Das presented a robust narrative of recovery and resilience for the Indian banking sector, a story forged in the crucible of crises, and shaped by the RBI’s proactive and innovative regulatory measures.