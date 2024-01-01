en English
Business

RBI’s e-rupee Hits One Million Daily Transactions: A Digital Milestone

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
RBI’s e-rupee Hits One Million Daily Transactions: A Digital Milestone

In a significant stride towards digitizing the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has achieved its ambitious target of recording over one million daily transactions in the retail segment of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the e-rupee. The milestone, accomplished on December 27, 2023, was highlighted in an end-of-the-year letter from the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to the staff, dated December 29.

Pilot Project & Incentives Drive Adoption

The pilot project for the retail e-rupee was launched on December 1, 2022. Since its initiation, there’s been a significant surge in daily transactions, rising from an average of 20,000-25,000 in July to over a million by the close of the year. Commercial banks have been instrumental in this achievement, offering incentives such as cash-backs to promote the use of the e-rupee and attract new users.

Wholesale CBDC & Future Plans

On the wholesale front, the RBI introduced the CBDC in the inter-bank call market in October. However, the transaction numbers in this segment remain low, but the RBI remains undeterred in its mission to expand the use case of the CBDC.

Unified Payments Interface & Economic Challenges

Governor Das also praised the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and noted its international adoption. He addressed the central bank’s achievements in effectively navigating economic challenges in 2023, including managing to moderate inflation while supporting growth, and enhancing macroeconomic and financial stability. The letter concludes with a call to RBI staff to improve the efficacy and quality of service delivery.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

