RBI Unveils Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions Effective 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
RBI Unveils Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions Effective 2024

In a significant stride towards fostering a secure and efficient digital payment ecosystem, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled five notable modifications to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, set to take effect in 2024. These changes, primarily aimed at augmenting security, streamlining processes, and enhancing the overall user experience, are expected to reshape the landscape of UPI payments in India.

‘On-device’ Wallet: A New UPI Transaction Type

Leading the list of these changes is the introduction of an ‘on-device’ wallet, a novel type of UPI transaction. This enables users to store money on their mobile devices, specifically designed for small value transactions. It is anticipated to decrease the reliance on bank accounts for minuscule transactions, thereby improving transaction success rates.

Additional Authentication: A Boost to Security

Secondly, an additional factor of authentication has been mandated by the RBI for transactions that exceed a certain threshold. This shift is geared towards augmenting the security of high-value transactions, safeguarding users from potential frauds.

Segment-specific UPI Payment Products

Thirdly, the RBI plans to roll out UPI-based payment products custom-made for specific segments, including merchants. This initiative is expected to simplify the payment process and alleviate transaction costs, thereby fostering a more user-friendly payment environment.

Addressing Fraudulent Transactions

Moreover, a mechanism is being established to tackle fraudulent transactions more effectively. This move promises a safer payment milieu, instilling confidence in users while they navigate through the digital payments arena.

Expansion of UPI Transactions Internationally

Finally, aiming to ease cross-border payments, the RBI is working towards expanding the reach of UPI transactions on an international scale. This step is likely to remove barriers in transnational monetary transactions, fostering a seamless global digital payment ecosystem.

These changes form an integral part of the RBI’s ongoing efforts to promote digital payments and sustain the robust growth of the UPI platform. The future of digital payments in India, undoubtedly, seems promising with these upcoming changes.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

