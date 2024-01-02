en English
Business

RBI Tightens Grip on Unclaimed Deposits: A Step Towards Transparency

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
RBI Tightens Grip on Unclaimed Deposits: A Step Towards Transparency

On January 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued stringent guidelines for banks concerning unclaimed deposits—accounts that have lain dormant for 10 years or more. The new guidelines are part of the RBI’s ongoing efforts to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system, ensuring these funds return to their rightful owners. Applicable to all commercial banks, including regional rural banks, and cooperative banks, these instructions compel banks to undertake periodic reviews of such accounts, in a bid to prevent fraud and establish a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

Unclaimed Deposits: A Call for Action

Under the new guidelines, banks are required to perform an annual review of accounts showing no customer-induced transactions for over a year. In a move towards customer protection, the RBI has prohibited banks from levying penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balance in inoperative accounts. To further facilitate the reactivation of accounts, settlement of claims, or closure, banks are required to trace the account holders, their nominees, or legal heirs.

A Digital Approach to Unclaimed Deposits

In August 2023, the RBI launched the UDGAM portal, a centralized system enabling individuals to track unclaimed deposits across different banks. This digital tool is a significant step towards transparency and efficiency in managing unclaimed deposits. Further, the RBI has instructed banks to host details of unclaimed deposits transferred to the RBI on their websites, thereby providing a public search option for locating these deposits.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’ Campaign

Adding another dimension to the RBI’s endeavours, the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign, initiated in May 2023, aims to settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every bank across every district within 100 days. This campaign represents a concerted effort to tackle the issue of unclaimed deposits head-on, ensuring that rightful owners are reunited with their funds as quickly as possible.

The new guidelines, which are set to come into effect on April 1, 2024, are expected to complement existing efforts to minimize unclaimed deposits and aid in reuniting them with their rightful owners. This initiative marks a significant step towards a more transparent and customer-centric banking system, demonstrating the RBI’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of account holders.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

