RBI Reports Significant Return of Rs 2,000 Banknotes to Banking System

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant majority of Rs 2,000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, with the figure standing at 97.38% as of December 29, 2023. This shift can be traced back to the RBI’s decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, thereby aligning with its clean note policy.

Origins of the Rs 2,000 Note

Initially, the Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016 following the demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. The aim was to quickly replenish the currency needs of the Indian economy during a period of cash scarcity. However, once the economy was adequately equipped with other denomination banknotes, the RBI ceased the printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes in the fiscal year 2018-19.

Withdrawal and its Effects

Despite the withdrawal, the Rs 2,000 banknotes remain legal tender, and the RBI facilitated the deposit and exchange of these notes at all bank branches across the country until October 07, 2023. Post this deadline, the RBI’s 19 Issue Offices continued to accept the notes for deposit into bank accounts. Indian citizens were also able to send the notes to these offices via India Post for account credit. As a result, the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation experienced a steep decline, dropping from Rs 3.56 lakh crore to a mere Rs 9,330 crore.

Continued Legal Tender Status

Even though the RBI has made significant progress in withdrawing the Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation, they continue to be legal tender. This means that people can still use them for transactions, and the remaining notes can be deposited or exchanged at the 19 RBI offices across the country. The RBI remains committed to facilitating a smooth transition and addressing any queries related to the withdrawal process, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the integrity of India’s banking system.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

