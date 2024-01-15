RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled a draft framework for the creation and operation of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) in the FinTech sector, emphasizing the crucial role of FinTech companies in augmenting financial services. By making services more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective, FinTech companies are reshaping the financial landscape. The RBI’s proposal for a FinTech SRO (SRO-FT) champions self-regulation as a means of promoting innovation, ensuring consumer protection, and containing risk.

Self-Regulation: Promoting Balance and Growth

The RBI’s proposed SRO-FT is expected to derive its authority from a diverse membership base. It is tasked with establishing market standards, setting conduct rules, and encouraging the voluntary adoption of these rules by its members. With an emphasis on development, the SRO-FT is expected to catalyze industry growth through knowledge sharing, guidance, and training. It must also set the membership criteria, defining the community it will guide and regulate.

A Pillar of Stability and Confidence

The SRO-FT is intended to serve as an impartial entity for dispute resolution, fostering industry stability and bolstering confidence. By encouraging compliance with regulatory priorities, the SRO-FT will play a key role in preserving the integrity of the FinTech sector. It is also expected to enforce discipline among its members, penalizing violations and ensuring adherence to established standards.

A Call for Feedback

The RBI has opened the floor to stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on the draft framework until the end of February 2024. Following this period of consultation, it will release the final framework, incorporating the input received. This move marks a new chapter in the FinTech sector’s journey, balancing the need for innovation and growth with the imperative of risk management and consumer protection.