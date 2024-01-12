en English
Business

RBI Penalizes Three Banks for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
RBI Penalizes Three Banks for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines

Enforcing a stringent stance on regulatory compliance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has levied monetary penalties on three banks for various instances of non-compliance. Dhanlaxmi Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank are the entities facing the brunt of these penalties, which cumulatively amount to Rs 2.49 crore.

Unraveling the Charges

The private sector bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, has been hit with the heaviest penalty of Rs 1.2 crore. The charges against the bank are threefold. Firstly, the bank failed to offer a higher interest rate to certain senior citizens, a regulatory requirement. Secondly, it neglected to obtain Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) for some deposits. Lastly, it granted gold loans exceeding 75% of the gold value for non-agricultural purposes, a clear breach of the stipulated regulations.

State-Owned Bank and Small Finance Bank Fined

Next on the list is Punjab & Sind Bank, a state-owned entity. The bank has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 1 crore for its contravention of lending norms. Lastly, ESAF Small Finance Bank has been fined Rs 30 lakh. This penalty has been imposed due to deficiencies in their customer service, signifying the importance of customer service in maintaining regulatory standards.

RBI’s Stance on Regulatory Compliance

The RBI’s actions are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement the banks have entered into with their customers. Instead, these penalties are designed to penalize deficiencies in regulatory compliance. This move by RBI underscores its commitment to enforcing banking regulations and maintaining the integrity of the Indian banking system. In a related development, the RBI has decided to waive the Rs 5 crore penalty previously imposed on Bank of Baroda due to a shortfall in soiled note remittances. This decision reiterates the bank’s focus on compliance and its readiness to take corrective action as necessary.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

