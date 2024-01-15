RBI Mandates Regulatory Approval for Auditor Appointments in Co-operative Banks

In a significant move aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency within India's banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a mandate requiring all state and central co-operative banks to secure its approval before appointing, re-appointing, or removing statutory auditors (SAs). This mandate, communicated through a circular on January 15, will come into effect from April 1, 2024.
A New Regulatory Framework
According to the new mandate, co-operative banks must submit their application for the RBI's approval before July 31 of the relevant accounting year. This application process is for accounting periods starting on or after April 1, 2024, and must follow the guidelines provided by the central bank. To facilitate these new requirements, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will annually obtain a list of audit firms from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
NABARD's Role
NABARD's role in this new framework is crucial. It applies the eligibility criteria for SAs, as outlined by the RBI, to prepare an All-India State-wise list of eligible audit firms. This list is then shared with the banks, which use it to select and appoint or re-appoint SAs. All this must be completed, and the necessary approvals secured, before July 31.
Strengthening Auditor Independence
The Board or Audit Committee of the Board (ACB) of each bank is responsible for monitoring the independence of the auditors and managing any potential conflicts of interest. The performance of the SAs is reviewed annually by these bodies. SAs are appointed for one-year terms and can be re-appointed annually for two subsequent years, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, the removal of an SA before the end of their term requires prior RBI approval, with the support of the bank's Board or ACB.
Under the new guidelines, an audit firm can concurrently conduct the statutory audit of a maximum of five banks. However, no more than one of these can be a State Co-operative Bank (StCB). This cap is over and above the firm's ability to audit up to 20 other Regulated Entities (REs). Notably, an audit firm is prohibited from auditing both state and central co-operative banks in the same State within the same year. This is a significant step towards ensuring the integrity and independence of the auditing process in the country's co-operative banking sector.