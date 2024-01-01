RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a new set of guidelines for banks to effectively manage unclaimed deposits. The guidelines mandate regular audits of dormant accounts and proactive efforts to locate the customers or legal heirs of these accounts.

RBI’s Multi-Pronged Strategy

The RBI’s approach to handling unclaimed deposits is multi-pronged. Central to its strategy is the launch of the UDGAM portal. This innovative platform centralizes the management of unclaimed deposits across various banks, facilitating a streamlined process for individuals to track their unclaimed deposits. Prior to UDGAM, individuals had to navigate each bank’s website separately to find their deposits.

Moreover, the central bank has initiated the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign. This initiative urges banks to identify and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district within a 100-day timeframe. This aggressive campaign is a testament to the RBI’s commitment to reducing the volume of unclaimed deposits in the banking system.

Preventing Fraud and Implementing Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The guidelines also emphasize the importance of preventing fraud in dormant accounts. Banks are required to implement robust measures to strengthen the security and management of such deposits. Additionally, banks are mandated to establish a grievance redressal mechanism to swiftly resolve any complaints related to these accounts.

Tracing Customers and Legal Heirs

Another significant aspect of the guidelines is the requirement for banks to actively seek out the customers or their nominees/legal heirs of these inoperative accounts. The RBI has instructed banks to either reactivate these accounts, settle claims, or close the accounts as necessary.

The new guidelines, applicable to commercial banks, including regional rural banks and all cooperative banks, will come into effect from April 1, 2024. These initiatives are part of the RBI’s broader strategy to ensure that unclaimed deposits are returned to their rightful owners or claimants.