en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a new set of guidelines for banks to effectively manage unclaimed deposits. The guidelines mandate regular audits of dormant accounts and proactive efforts to locate the customers or legal heirs of these accounts.

RBI’s Multi-Pronged Strategy

The RBI’s approach to handling unclaimed deposits is multi-pronged. Central to its strategy is the launch of the UDGAM portal. This innovative platform centralizes the management of unclaimed deposits across various banks, facilitating a streamlined process for individuals to track their unclaimed deposits. Prior to UDGAM, individuals had to navigate each bank’s website separately to find their deposits.

Moreover, the central bank has initiated the ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign. This initiative urges banks to identify and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district within a 100-day timeframe. This aggressive campaign is a testament to the RBI’s commitment to reducing the volume of unclaimed deposits in the banking system.

Preventing Fraud and Implementing Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The guidelines also emphasize the importance of preventing fraud in dormant accounts. Banks are required to implement robust measures to strengthen the security and management of such deposits. Additionally, banks are mandated to establish a grievance redressal mechanism to swiftly resolve any complaints related to these accounts.

Tracing Customers and Legal Heirs

Another significant aspect of the guidelines is the requirement for banks to actively seek out the customers or their nominees/legal heirs of these inoperative accounts. The RBI has instructed banks to either reactivate these accounts, settle claims, or close the accounts as necessary.

The new guidelines, applicable to commercial banks, including regional rural banks and all cooperative banks, will come into effect from April 1, 2024. These initiatives are part of the RBI’s broader strategy to ensure that unclaimed deposits are returned to their rightful owners or claimants.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermudian Drinks Distributor Bucks Trend, Plans Expansion Amid Liquor Sales Slump

By BNN Correspondents

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: A Closer Look

By BNN Correspondents

India's Ministry of Finance Reports Record Number of Income Tax Returns Filed

By Rafia Tasleem

ZDNet Recommends: An Insight into Unbiased Tech Recommendations & Micr ...
@Business · 4 mins
ZDNet Recommends: An Insight into Unbiased Tech Recommendations & Micr ...
heart comment 0
Quantum Utility: The Technological Revolution on the Horizon

By Rizwan Shah

Quantum Utility: The Technological Revolution on the Horizon
Making Smart Tax Moves: The Importance of Tax Planning for the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Making Smart Tax Moves: The Importance of Tax Planning for the New Year
PSE Anticipates Market Rebound with Doubling of IPOs in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

PSE Anticipates Market Rebound with Doubling of IPOs in 2024
Peru Closes 2023 with Record Low Inflation amidst Economic Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

Peru Closes 2023 with Record Low Inflation amidst Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
16 seconds
Australia Cracks Down on Disposable Vapes: An Importation Ban and Beyond
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
2 mins
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
2 mins
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
3 mins
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
5 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
5 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
5 mins
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
5 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
10 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
11 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
27 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
30 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
34 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
43 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app