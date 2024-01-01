RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits, Inoperative Accounts

In a significant move aimed at protecting the interests of account holders and preventing fraudulent activities, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued comprehensive guidelines for banks to manage unclaimed deposits and inoperative accounts. The guidelines, applicable to all commercial and cooperative banks, including regional rural banks, will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

RBI’s Guidelines on Unclaimed Deposits and Inoperative Accounts

The RBI’s framework includes measures for classifying accounts, conducting periodic reviews, preventing fraud, addressing grievances, and streamlining the account closure process. Banks are required to conduct an annual review of accounts showing no customer-induced transactions for more than a year. The central bank has also prohibited banks from levying penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in these inoperative accounts.

Moreover, banks are responsible for actively searching for the owners of these inactive accounts, including nominees and legal heirs, and for facilitating account reactivation, claim settlement or closure. They are also required to monitor reactivated accounts for at least six months to prevent fraud, display details of unclaimed deposits, and provide information on claiming the balances. Credit balances in inoperative accounts for at least 10 years or unclaimed amounts for 10 years will be transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund.

UDGAM: A Centralized Platform for Tracking Unclaimed Deposits

In its quest to reduce the quantum of unclaimed deposits in the banking system, the RBI launched the UDGAM portal in August 2023. UDGAM serves as a centralized platform for tracking unclaimed deposits across various banks. This innovative initiative simplifies the process for individuals, who previously had to search each bank’s website separately.

‘100 Days 100 Pays’: A Campaign for Settling Unclaimed Deposits

In addition to the new guidelines and the UDGAM portal, the RBI initiated a campaign named ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ in May 2023. The campaign urged banks to identify and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every bank within each district of the country in 100 days, reflecting the RBI’s commitment to addressing the issue of unclaimed deposits.

With these measures, the RBI aims to ensure that unclaimed funds are returned to their rightful owners. It marks a significant step towards enhancing the transparency and accountability of the banking system and safeguarding the interests of the account holders.