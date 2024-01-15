RBI Issues Draft Norms for Fintech Sector to Establish Self-Regulatory Organisations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued norms in a draft framework, urging the fintech sector to establish Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs). The move is aimed at bolstering governance standards, ensuring regulatory compliance, and addressing various needs and challenges of the rapidly expanding sector. The SROs, under the oversight of the RBI, are expected to function as legitimate representatives of the fintech sector, encouraging members to adhere to regulatory priorities.

Emphasis on Independence and Development Orientation

The draft framework emphasizes the need for the SROs to be independent, development-oriented, and legitimate arbiters of disputes. The SROs are tasked with establishing standards for the industry, which encompass oversight, enforcement, grievance redressal, dispute resolution, and responsibilities towards the central bank. In addition, they are required to manage instances of 'user harm' that are brought to their attention.

Membership and Infrastructure

According to the draft norms, the SROs must be set up as not-for-profit entities, with sufficient net worth and infrastructure to effectively carry out their responsibilities. The proposed membership should be voluntary, comprising fintech entities of various sizes and stages. In case the representation of the sector is found to be inadequate, the SROs must include a roadmap for achieving broad representation.

RBI's Phased Approach to Fintech Regulation

The introduction of the draft norms is in line with RBI's phased approach towards fintech regulation. RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has previously encouraged fintechs to establish an SRO. RBI executive director, Ajay Kumar Choudhary, indicated that the central bank prefers a phased approach to fintech regulation, with an SRO likely to be established within the year. The RBI has solicited feedback on the draft framework by the end of February.